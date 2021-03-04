Wetherspoon will open beer gardens at half of its pubs when lockdown restrictions lift next month.

Punters are set to flock back to their locals when landlords are allowed to turn the taps back on on April 12.

In Suffolk six of eight pubs will reopen.

They are:

Kings Head Hotel, Beccles

Cricketers, Ipswich

Joseph Conrad, Lowestoft

Golden Lion, Newmarket

Willow Tree, Stowmarket

Grover & Allen, Sudbury

All of these pubs have gardens, except the Joseph Conrad in Lowestoft which has a patio area.

Due to not having the facilities Corn Exchange, Bury St Edmunds and Drabbet Smock, Haverhill will not reopen on April 12. The Red Lion in Thetford will also not reopen at this point.

Across England grass areas, rooftop gardens and patios at 394 of the UK's biggest operator's branches will open their doors.

They will be open from 9am to 9pm from Sunday to Thursday and 9am to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays, although some will have restrictions on closing times.

Under new rules the previous curfews and requirement to buy a "substantial meal" with drink will be lifted.

Wetherspoon will offer a slightly reduced menu, with food available from 9am to 8pm seven days a week.

Customers will be able to order and pay through the company's app, and staff will be able to take orders and payment at tables.

The pubs will not be operating a booking system.

Customers will be able to enter the pubs to gain access to the outside areas and use toilets, while test and trace will be in operation and hand sanitisers will be available.

Chief executive John Hutson said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs.”

Wetherspoon has 875 pubs in the UK, including 750 in England.

