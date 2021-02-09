Some areas of Suffolk are in for a couple more days of snow, with the white stuff set to fall until Thursday morning.

The county ground to a halt yesterday after inches of snow fell over the weekend, with roads having become blocked as a result.

And it's not over yet. Heavy snow is expected to fall across East Suffolk, including in Lowestoft, throughout today and tomorrow morning.

Emilie Davy,17 and Ethan Maythew,18 enjoy having a snowball fight on the recreation ground in Stowmarket

The showers are expected to lighten throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening, and is predicted to stop in the early hours of Thursday.

Lighter snow showers are also expected to fall in Ipswich throughout today and tomorrow afternoon.

More snow is due in the area on Thursday morning but is expected to stop at around 6am.

Chantelle Magahy,31 with son Finley Smith age 4 having fun in the snow as Stowmarket in Suffok gets a good few inches of snow

The worst is over for West Suffolk, with no snow on the way after today.

A light snow shower is expected in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket this afternoon, but is expected to ease at around 4pm.

Suffolk has been hit badly by Storm Darcy, with many schools across the county having closed as a result.

East Suffolk, Mid Suffolk and Babergh district councils also announced that bin collections would be cancelled for a second day.

