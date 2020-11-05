Sainsbury's has announced that it will cut 3,500 jobs as part of plans to close its fish, meat and deli counters.

The supermarket giant, which has stores in Bury St Edmunds , Haverhill , Ipswich , Sudbury and Thetford , reported a pre-tax loss of around £137million for the past year.

This came after the company was forced to shell out £438million in one off costs due to store closures.

Sainsbury's has announced that it will cut 3,500 jobs as part of plans to close its fish, meat and deli counters.

Sainsbury's said the closure of the supermarket's specialist counters aimed to 'better reflect customer demand' and save the business £60million.

The job losses are expected to come alongside the closure of 120 Argos shops, of which there are also ones in Newmarket and Stowmarket which is part of a larger plan to close 420 stand alone Argos stores by March 2024.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: “We are talking to colleagues today about where the changes we are announcing in Argos standalone stores and food counters impact their roles.

“We will work really hard to find alternative roles for as many of these colleagues as possible and expect to be able to offer alternative roles for the majority of impacted colleagues.

“Right here and now, I and all the team are focused on supporting and delivering for our customers in the days and weeks ahead.”

Head to our business page for all of the latest news about businesses in Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk