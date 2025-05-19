Urgent dental care is now on offer for thousands of people as part of a nationwide drive to increase access for those in need.

The NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board (SNEE ICB) has confirmed that 17 practices in Essex and Suffolk are taking part in its £1.2 million Urgent Care Dental Service, with seven more on the way.

These include Ipswich, Haverhill, Mildenhall, Felixstowe, Sudbury, Newmarket and Stowmarket, where appointments are available seven days per week, including evenings.

Thousands of appointments are available for urgent dental care in Suffolk and Essex

They are available to adults and children who either need care as soon as possible, preferably within 24 hours, due to bleeding gums or infections and those who need care within seven days due to loose fillings, loose crowns or bridges.

The initiative is expected to lead to 15,413 new appointments during the 2025/26 financial year, in line with Government targets, the ICB said.

Peter Wightman, director for dental, pharmacy, optometry and vaccination commissioning at NHS Suffolk and North East Essex ICB, said the urgent care service built upon the ICB’s priority access scheme, which has delivered 12,452 appointments since April last year.

Mr Wightman said: “More people who have not been able to access either an NHS or private dental practice can now obtain certain NHS dental treatments within one to seven days.

“I would like to thank all the dental practices who are delivering the new service.

“We recognise that some gaps in dental provision across Suffolk and north-east Essex will not be resolved by this initiative.

“The ICB is also working on a wider procurement plan to address this, including establishing NHS dental care in underserved areas.”

Standard dental charges apply for patients, with appointments set to cost £27.40 unless free NHS care is provided.

Anyone who thinks they need urgent dental care should get in touch at NHS 111.

Those who had dental care within the past 12 months should check with their practice first.