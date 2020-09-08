Train services between Ipswich , Cambridge and Ely, which were halted yesterday after a lorry crashed into a railway bridge, have resumed.

Engineers from Network Rail carried out investigations at the bridge in Coldhams Lane, Cambridge, yesterday and found that there was 'extensive damage'.

But despite the works having been scheduled to last until Wednesday, the bridge and road have now reopened.

A spokesman said there was 'extensive damage' to the bridge. Picture: Network Rail (42098117)

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “Our engineers have worked quickly through the night to reopen the line as soon as possible, but this whole incident could have been avoided.

"Drivers need to know the height of their vehicle. Bridge strikes cost taxpayers millions of pounds and cause delays to tens of thousands of rail passengers every year.”

Passengers due to travel on the line, which serves Bury St Edmunds , Newmarket and Stowmarket , experienced delays, diversions and cancellations as a result of the crash.

Repairs were carried out overnight. Picture: Network Rail (42158838)

