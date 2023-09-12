Train passengers in Suffolk will face disruptions this afternoon after a popular line was closed following a vehicle hitting a bridge.

According to Greater Anglia, a vehicle hit a bridge in Newmarket resulting in services between Ipswich and Cambridge cancelled and delayed.

Greater Anglia has worked with Network Rail and the line has now reopened - however, some services may still be affected with some being diverted between Kennett and Ely.

Train passengers will see heavy delays around Suffolk this afternoon. Picture: Greater Anglia

Trains from Bury St Edmunds have also been impacted with heavy delays heading towards Stowmarket, Needham Market and Ipswich.

If you are delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can get compensation through the Delay Repay scheme - click here for more information.

Greater Anglia and Network Rail apologise to those affected by the disruption.