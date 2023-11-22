Staff at two Suffolk Indian restaurants and a takeaway are celebrating after the businesses scooped top accolades at the prestigious ‘Curry Oscars’.

The Chequers Indian Lounge from Great Blakenham, near Ipswich, was presented with the Highly Commended certificate at the Asian Curry Awards held in London’s Mayfair on Sunday.

Nasir Jilani, the founder of The Chequers Indian Lounge, collected the certificate on behalf of the restaurant.

The Chequers Indian Lounge from Great Blakenham, near Ipswich, was presented with the Highly Commended certificate at the ceremony held in London’s Mayfair on Sunday

The night proved to be a double success, as the sister restaurant of The Chequers Indian Lounge, Jilani in Sudbury, won Newcomer of the Year.

Nasir said: “We are thrilled to receive such amazing recognition. Our team work hard to deliver an amazing experience, we attract customers from afar due to our excellent food and amazing interior.”

Jilani in Sudbury won Newcomer of the Year at the Asian Curry Awards

And Lime Indian Takeaway in Newmarket won Takeaway of the Year.

The Chequers Indian Lounge

Food at Jilani

More than 1,200 guests attended the awards ceremony, which included London Mayor Sadiq Khan as guest of honour, and was hosted by BBC news anchor Samantha Simmonds.