Unemployment levels in Suffolk have more than doubled in the last year, with 23,225 people in the county currently out of work.

Figures released by the Office of National Statistics today show that the number of redundancies in the UK has increased at an alarming rate, with the unemployment rate having jumped to 4.5 per cent in the three months to August.

In Suffolk, the east of the county is the area with the most unemployment claims with 7,225, while Ipswich has the second highest with 6,285 claims. Claims in these areas went up by 3,870 and 3,345 respectively.

The numbers of claims in other areas in Suffolk also increased year on year, with Babergh having recorded 2,590 claims, up from 1,715 last year, Mid Suffolk 2,350 claims, up from 1,495, and West Suffolk 4,770, up from 2,880.

Nationally, the unemployment rate has risen to its highest in three years, with the economic fallout from Covid-19 and the end of the Government's furlough scheme having caused a surge.

This news comes as All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers - which also owns Harvester and Toby Carvery - announce they have started redundancy consultations with staff.

