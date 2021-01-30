Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for ice as temperatures across Suffolk are set to plummet.

The Met Office has sent out the yellow alert today, and said icy stretches are likely tonight and tomorrow morning.

The ice weather warning stretches across the width of the country, from Wales to the east coast, as is in place from 8pm today until 11am tomorrow.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for ice as temperatures across Suffolk are set to plummet. Pictured is a cold and misty Sutton Hoo. This beautiful estate was home to one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time which now features in a new Netflix film.

"Following rainfall, and some snow, on Saturday surfaces are likely to remain wet and with temperatures widely falling below freezing icy stretches are likely to form," a spokesman from the service said.

The national forecaster has warned icy stretches are likely, and cautioned against slips and falls. It has also warned drivers that untreated roads could be dangerous.

Temperatures are set to drop below zero, and will feel even even colder when the wind chill factor is taken into account.

The Met Office said on its current prediction, it could feel as cold as -4°C today, with it falling to -5°C overnight in the west of Suffolk in places like Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill.

In Ipswich temperatures will feel as cold as -3°C, and Felixstowe will feel as cold as -4°C outside.

And tomorrow morning in Sudbury, the government forecaster is expecting it to feel as cold as -5°C once wind chill is taken into account, despite temperatures hovering at around zero.

Statisticians have worked out February 3, next Wednesday, to be the day that will most likely see cold and wet weather - with average temperatures of 2°C.

Fortunately the actual forecast is looking a bit more positive, with temperatures set to improve. The Met Office has predicted rain, but said temperatures would be approaching 8°C on Wednesday.

