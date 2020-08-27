Home   Ipswich   News   Article

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain across Suffolk

By Suffolk News Reporter
-
Published: 16:11, 27 August 2020
 | Updated: 16:34, 27 August 2020

After days full of grey skies brought by Storm Francis, people in Suffolk have been warned to expect more thunderstorms and rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Friday as heavy thunderstorms and rain are expected to hit the south of the country.

Experts say there is a possibility that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

The storm may also cause damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes, and some short term loss of power is possible.

