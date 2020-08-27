Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain across Suffolk
After days full of grey skies brought by Storm Francis, people in Suffolk have been warned to expect more thunderstorms and rain.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Friday as heavy thunderstorms and rain are expected to hit the south of the country.
Experts say there is a possibility that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
The storm may also cause damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes, and some short term loss of power is possible.
