After days full of grey skies brought by Storm Francis, people in Suffolk have been warned to expect more thunderstorms and rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Friday as heavy thunderstorms and rain are expected to hit the south of the country.

Experts say there is a possibility that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

The storm may also cause damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes, and some short term loss of power is possible.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk