Suffolk could be hit with four days of snow and ice as temperatures to drop over weekend
Published: 18:55, 03 February 2021
| Updated: 18:57, 03 February 2021
Winter is set to tighten its grip across Suffolk this weekend, with snow and ice set to cause disruption over four days.
The Met Office has issued a weather warning, which is set to be in place from around 3pm on Saturday until the end of Monday.
Temperatures are to fall to -1, with wind making it feel between -4 and -6 at points on Sunday and Monday.
Travel delays are possible and residents have been warned of possible power cuts and loss of mobile phone coverage.
There is also a 'small chance' of roads and pavements becoming 'impassable', according to the Met Office.
