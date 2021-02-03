Winter is set to tighten its grip across Suffolk this weekend, with snow and ice set to cause disruption over four days.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning, which is set to be in place from around 3pm on Saturday until the end of Monday.

Temperatures are to fall to -1, with wind making it feel between -4 and -6 at points on Sunday and Monday.

Winter is set to tighten its grip across Suffolk this weekend, with snow and ice set to cause disruption over four days.

Travel delays are possible and residents have been warned of possible power cuts and loss of mobile phone coverage.

There is also a 'small chance' of roads and pavements becoming 'impassable', according to the Met Office.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk