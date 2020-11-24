Boris Johnson has set out new measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in England through the winter – but what will happen to Suffolk when we emerge from lockdown on December 2?

The Prime Minister announced yesterday that the country will return to a regional tiered approach when the current lockdown ends on December 2, but more areas will face tougher restrictions than under the previous regime.

So, how will this affect people in Suffolk?

What does Boris Johnson's latest announcement mean for people living in Suffolk?

At the time of lockdown being announced on October 31, Suffolk's rate was 66.6 weekly cases per 100,000 people – well below the England average of 232.

The county's rolling rate has risen slightly in the weeks since, to 78.9 cases per 100,000 people, while figures show that 601 people in Suffolk have had a positive Covid-19 test result in the week up to November 18.

That continues to be a lot lower than the national rate of 240.7 cases per 100,000 people.

What tier was Suffolk in before lockdown?

Before the second lockdown, Suffolk was classed as a 'medium risk' and placed under the most lenient Tier 1 restrictions.

This meant different households could mix indoors - but only in groups of six - and all pubs, restaurants, gyms and shops were allowed to remain open.

But we do know that, prior to the second national lockdown, public health chiefs said Suffolk was on the cusp of entering Tier 2 as infection rates had accelerated.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk director of public health

At that time, Public Health Suffolk’s director Stuart Keeble urged people to embrace the lockdown measures and said without the national action, it would have been 'just a short time' before parts of the county would meet some of the Tier 2 criteria.

When will we know which tier Suffolk will be in?

There are three different tiers of restrictions, which will be imposed at a regional level depending on the number of coronavirus cases in that area.

An announcement on which tier areas will be in will be made on Thursday.

The areas with high numbers of cases will face tighter measures, while those with fewer cases will have their restrictions relaxed.

To decide which tier to apply to a specific area, officials will look at coronavirus cases across all age groups, and specifically among the over-60s who are considered most at risk.

They will also consider whether infection rates are rising or falling and the prevalence of the disease per 100,000 of the population.

The country will return to a regional tiered approach when the current lockdown ends on December 2

So, looking at the most recent figures which show a lower case rate than the national average, it is possible that Suffolk will be in one of the lower tiers from December 2.

How long will the restrictions last?

Tiering decisions will be reviewed every 14 days. Overall restrictions will run to the end of March when the regulations are due to expire.

Here is what will and will not be allowed under each tier.

– Tier 1

Those living under Tier 1 will be allowed to meet a maximum of six friends or family outdoors or indoors.

Bars, pubs and restaurants will operate table service only, and must stop taking orders at 10pm, before closing at 11pm.

Retail and personal care – such as hairdressers and beauty salons – can reopen, and indoor entertainment venues – such as cinemas, theatres, bowling alleys and casinos – will be allowed to stay open.

Tier 1

In Tier 1, the stay home message is being lifted although people will still be encouraged to minimise their movements and to work from home where possible.

Overnight stays will be permitted if they are limited to a support bubble, household or up to six people.

Places of worship can reopen, but people must not interact with more than six people.

Fifteen guests will be allowed at weddings and civil partnerships, increasing to 30 for funerals.

Classes and organised adult sport can take place outdoors, but must follow the rule of six indoors.

Large events including sport and live performances will be open to the public but limited to 50% capacity or 4,000 outdoors and 1,000 indoors.

– Tier 2

No mixing of households indoors aside from support bubbles will be allowed, with a maximum gathering of six permitted outdoors.

Pubs and bars will remain closed unless operating as restaurants, with alcohol only served as part of a “substantial meal” until 10pm, before venues must close at 11pm.

All retail, leisure and personal care services are able to reopen.

Tier 2

People will be encouraged to reduce the number of journeys they make and to avoid travelling into Tier 3 areas, except for reasons of education or work.

Overnight stays will only be permitted for those in the same household or support bubble and accommodation can open.

Places of worship can reopen, but people must not interact with anyone outside their household or support bubble.

Fifteen guests will be allowed at weddings and civil partnerships, increasing to 30 for funerals.

Classes and organised sport can take place outdoors but not indoors if there is any interaction between two different households.

Large events including sport and live performances will be open to the public but limited to 50% capacity or 2,000 outdoors and 1,000 indoors.

– Tier 3

Groups of six will only be able to meet in outdoor public spaces, such as parks and sports courts – but not in private gardens.

Hospitality will be closed except for takeaway in these areas.

Indoor entertainment venues – such as cinemas, theatres, bowling alleys and casinos – will remain closed. People will be told to avoid travelling out of the area other than where necessary and to reduce the number of journeys.

Tier 3

No overnight stays will be permitted outside the local area, except for work or education, with accommodation to stay closed.

Weddings and civil partnerships can resume but with only 15 guests, increasing to 30 for funerals. Wedding receptions are banned in Tier 3.

Places of worship can reopen, but people must not interact with anyone outside their household or support bubble.

Classes and organised adult sport can take place outdoors, but people are advised to avoid higher-risk contact activity.

Elite and live sport will still be banned but drive-in events will be permitted.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk