Suffolk firefighters observed a minute’s silence at midday today, joining the national tribute to mark Firefighters Memorial Day.

The annual commemoration on May 4, promoted by The Firefighters Memorial Trust - whose patron is HRH The Princess Royal - encourages fire and rescue personnel across the UK to mark the moment by forming a publicly visible display or parade during the silence as a sign of respect.

Personnel across the service honoured this request by standing to attention on the forecourts of their respective fire stations.

Newmarket fire station. Picture: Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service

This act of remembrance provides both serving and retired fire and rescue staff the opportunity to honour and reflect upon the lives of those who have died or been injured in the line of duty while protecting their communities.

In addition to these tributes, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service maintains a permanent Roll of Honour at its headquarters in Endeavour House, Ipswich.

The memorial recognises firefighters who have passed away while in service - whether due to illness or other causes - and stands as a lasting tribute to their dedication and duty.

Princes Street Ipswich. Picture: Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service

Firefighters Memorial Day also coincides with International Firefighters Day - known as St Florian’s Day in some other countries - which recognises the dedication, bravery, and sacrifice of firefighters around the world.