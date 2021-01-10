Shop floor workers at B&M Bargains are set to receive an extra week's wages.

The boss of the chain, which has stores in Ipswich, Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Lowestoft and Beccles, said it was a thank-you for their efforts during the pandemic.

Founder and chief executive Simon Arora has further handed himself a bonus of £30m after sales surged over the Christmas period.

Shop floor workers at B&M Bargains are set to receive an extra week's wages.

A new special dividend of 20p-a-share has also be handed out to shareholders.

With Mr Arora and his family being the biggest shareholders in the business, he will give himself £44m of the dividend payout announced two months ago — in addition to his £30m bonus.

He said: "Our trading performance is testament to the hard work and commitment of all our colleagues, to whom I express my sincere thanks.

"The safety and well-being of our customers and colleagues has remained our priority during these unprecedented times, whilst we have worked hard to provide customers with the everyday essentials they need.

"We are awarding some 30,000 store and distribution colleagues an extra week's wages in recognition of their considerable efforts."

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk