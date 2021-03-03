World Book Day takes place on Thursday, March 4 - four days before all children in Suffolk are set to return to school.

Here's all you need to know about taking part in lockdown, how to join some fantastic live talks with top authors and how young readers can still claim their £1 tokens and books this year:

World Book Day would ordinarily see thousands and thousands of pupils dress-up as literary characters like Harry Potter

World Book Day in 2021

Share a story. That's the message from World Book Day 2021 which says that sharing stories together for just 10 minutes a day can encourage a lifelong love of reading.

From reading at bedtime or breakfast, in the park or in the car, families and schools are being encouraged to think about sharing stories and the importance of sitting down together this year.

Whilst many schools in the county may choose to set home learning for pupils next week around World Book Day a number of activities related to sharing a story are also being organised online this year to help families enjoy the event from home.

Tune in to hear Tom Fletcher speak

Take part digitally

There are some fantastic Share A Story live digital events happening between Wednesday, March 3 and Friday, March 5.

Families can tune in to hear from top children's authors and illustrators including Tom Fletcher, Katherine Rundell and Rob Bidulph.

Each live event will last around 30 minutes and you can find out how to tune in here.

A Show Your Shares series of photographic competitions will also encourage avid readers to share everything from their favourite reading nook to their favourite books. You can get involved with these digital competitions, which involve uploading your pictures to the World Book Day website here. There are some great National Book Token prizes up for grabs for winners.

World Book Day has organised a series of events and competitions to enable families to enjoy the day at home

What about the £1 tokens?

World Book Day says it will continue to work with schools and nurseries to distribute the £1 book tokens either as printed tokens or as new single-use digital versions, which can be forwarded to parents.

The tokens will also be on McDonald’s Happy Meal boxes through February and March, and also in some children’s magazines to ensure World Book Day reaches as many youngsters as possible.

World Book Day 2021 is once again releasing a series of £1 books

How can I exchange my child's WBD token for a book this year?

Families can redeem their £1 token in lockdown or hold on to it to use later when other non-essential shops open, which is scheduled to happen in April. World Book Day tokens cannot be used for online purchases.

World Book Day’s £1 books can be found in major supermarkets as well as bookshop chains and hundreds of independent booksellers.

Children can view the entire selection of £1 books that are available to choose from on the World Book Day website and parents can use the £1 token when they collect essential shopping from supermarkets.

Bookshops are ready to welcome families when they open again and tokens will be honoured beyond March 28 while stocks last. Each retailer will also decide whether they are able to offer £1 off other children’s titles.

To learn more about the process and how to spend tokens click here.