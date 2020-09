Suffolk residents have been warned of possible transport delays tomorrow as winds of up to 65 miles per hour are set to hit the county.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across East Anglia from 9am tomorrow.

Winds of 45 to 55 miles per hour are likely across Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex, with 60-65 miles per hour gusts expected in coastal districts.

Suffolk residents have been warned of possible transport delays tomorrow as winds of up to 65 miles per hour are set to hit the county.

A spokesman said delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are 'likely' and said bus and train services would 'probably' be affected.

Delays are also expected for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

Residents have been warned that loss of power and other services is possible.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk