More thunderstorms are expected over the next few days, after the Met Office issued updated yellow weather warnings covering Suffolk today.

It comes as a break in the heatwave much of the UK experienced at the start of the week.

The storms have affected a number of people in the county in recent days, including Haverhill where flash floods caused residents to resort to sweeping water away from their homes yesterday.

Yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms from 14.08.20 to 17.08.20. Picture: The Met Office (40482615)

The Met Office's updated yellow weather warnings, stretching until Monday, August 17, mean that further thunderstorms are possible across parts of England and Wales during the next four days.

But officials say that not all places within the warning areas will see them.

Experts at the national weather service say that further heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in places, which could lead to flooding or travel disruption.

According to the update on the Met Office website, people should expect:

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or perhaps lightning strikes

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

