Bury St Edmunds’ Georgia Allen is looking to help mastermind another record run in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup as her Ipswich Town Women’s side return to action this weekend.

The Tractor Girls have had to recover from the disappointment of their FA Women’s National League campaign being scrapped for a second successive season due to the effects of the pandemic.

Just like last season, Joe Sheehan’s team had been leading the Division One South East table, with four wins from four. There is at least hope, this time around, that their impressive playing record could see them moved up the pyramid.

Georgia Allen on the ball for Ipswich Town Women. Picture: Ross Halls

But for now, their focus is firmly on keeping their season going in both the Women’s FA Cup and Suffolk Women’s Cup.

Before attacking midfielder Allen returned from completing her football scholarship in America with Syracuse University, Ipswich made history in last season’s competition. They became the first fourth tier side to reach the last 16 (fifth round), finally going out in a 10-0 defeat to eventual champions Manchester City in the north west.

And ahead of playing at divisional rivals Billerciay Town in the second round proper in a behind-closed doors tie on Sunday (2pm) – which will be streamed by the hosts on their YouTube channel – the target is to go further.

“Whether it is youth age, full team, women’s or men’s there is always that buzz about an FA Cup; anything can happen and there is just a bit more of a special atmosphere about it,” said the former King Edward VI School pupil who was playing for Arsenal Women after coming through their academy before going out to the US.

“I’m excited to get a really good run in it and obviously Ipswich did so well last year and we’re looking to take it a bit further.”

The Tractor Girls would need another three wins to equal last year’s run with a trip to either higher-league sides Cardiff City or Oxford City the prize the following Sunday.

Allen, who has represented England up to under-20s, said: “We set that standard out from the get-go, it was like right we’re doing even better in the cup this year.

“It is good to see some teams we do know something about. Obviously we’ve played Billericay before but it is one game at a time.”

Allen, 22, was able to rejoin her team-mates in training on Monday and has been enjoying being back playing in her home county – having been with Town’s centre of excellence from the ages of six to 12.

“It has been an absolute joy to play for the club and the girls have really welcomed me in,” she said, having recovered from a knee injury sustained in pre-season to make a delayed start to her campaign.

“I feel like I haven’t hit my full stride yet and I feel like I’ve definitely got more to give, which is exciting and a positive.”

Meanwhile, a revised schedule for the resumption of Suffolk FA competitions has been released. Holders Ipswich are due to travel to Brantham Athletic Ladies in the second round of the HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup on April 18 (2.30pm). But the men’s Premier Cup could be run in pre-season, to allow spectators and club hospitality.

