Attacking midfielder Tommy Hughes has signed for Vanarama National League North title chasers King's Lynn Town after leaving Ipswich Town after his contract expired.

The 22-year-old had been with the Suffolk club since the age of seven, making three first-team appearances in cup competitions.

After recovering from a long-term injury towards the end of last season, the academy graduate was handed a six-month contract in the summer.

Tommy Hughes (right) is congratulated by Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy after scoring in the pre-season friendly at Needham Market in the summer Picture: Richard Marsham

Hughes, who scored in the 7-0 opening pre-season friendly at Needham Market in June, had a brief loan spell with National League outfit Torquay United at the start of the season, making one start and one substitute appearance.

The former Bury Town loanee joins a Linnets side who are currently second in the National League North table, two points behind Brackley Town with three games in hand.

Hughes made his debut for the Blues back in October 2019, coming on as a substitute in a 4–0 win over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy.

He subsequently made three substitute appearances in both the EFL Trophy and FA Cup during that season before signing his first professional contract with the League One outfit the following summer.