Brett McGavin is back training with his Ipswich Town team-mates after a lack of playing time saw his loan spell at Scottish Championship club Ayr United cut short.

The Bury St Edmunds-raised 21-year-old midfielder had agreed a January transfer deadline day loan switch to the Honest Men for the remainder of the season.

But after making his debut in their following game against Hearts with 11 minutes as a substitute, he has not played since for the Somerset Park club, who recently replaced manager Mark Kerr with former Crystal Palace and Leeds midfielder David Hopkin.

Brett McGavin has returned to Ipswich Town following a frustrating loan spell at Ayr United Picture: ITFC

It is understood the latter was more keen to see players in action that could be a part of his team going forward. However, McGavin's Town team-mate Corrie Ndaba remains at the seventh-placed club and been a regular fixture in their defence with 10 appearances so far.

With the transfer window having already shut on his return it means the former King Edward VI School pupil will be unable to add to his 10 starts and one substitute appearance for Town this season.

But the defensive-minded midfielder will now get the chance to show recently-recruited manager Paul Cook what he can do in training as the former begins to firm up his plans for next season.

It was McGavin's third loan spell away from Portman Road, where he came through the academy, having also been with home-town club Bury Town and fellow non-league outfit Concord Rangers.

He signed a new two-year contract at Ipswich in September.

