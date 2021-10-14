Jack Lankester could miss out on a reunion with his former club Ipswich Town at the weekend.

The Fornham St Martin-raised attacking midfielder left the Tractor Boys in the summer, moving a short distance down the A14 to link up with Cambridge United.

The two sides will meet in a League One encounter at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday (3pm), but an injury picked up in training has left Lankester facing a race against time to be available.

Jack Lankester has picked up an injury in training. Picture: Keith Heppell

It is another potential setback for the 21-year-old, who suffered a knee problem shorting after joining the U's.

Lankester has been limited to just six appearances for his new club, with his first start in the league having come last time out in the 2-2 draw with Crewe Alexandra.

Speaking about the former Bury St Edmunds schoolboy, Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner said at today's press conference: “He took a bit of a knock last week in training so we just need to see how he is on Thursday and Friday as to whether he is fit and available to be selected. He just needs to get a run – a run of games, a run of training.

“When you are not in the team, it’s hard to get that run of games, obviously. When you’re not in the team in a period where the team is playing all the time, it’s hard to get really good training minutes.

“Timing has been really difficult for him at the moment to get to his peak. We’re also talking about a boy that had been at Ipswich since he was nine years old and sometimes moving club takes time to settle to get used to the surroundings to get used to a completely different culture and people.

“We think we’ve got a really good player on our hands there, a really talented player, and we’ve just got to get him settled, used to our way, used to be playing senior football more regularly and he needs a bit of a break really in terms of his body holding up for him so he can get a run of games in training that will allow him to get to peak fitness."

Academy graduate Lankester made a total of 28 first-team appearances during his time at Portman Road.

