New Hadleigh United manager Steve Holder will have to plan for the upcoming campaign without captain Kris Rose following his departure to former club Ipswich Wanderers.

Holder was announced as the Brettsiders' boss yesterday evening, taking over the reins from Christian Appleford after he stepped down due to work commitments.

And one of Holder's assignments will be to identify a new skipper with the long-serving Rose now on the move.

Kris Rose has swapped Hadleigh United for Ipswich Wanderers. Picture: Mecha Morton

The defender has made more than 400 appearances for Hadleigh, having first appeared during the 2006/07 season.

During the most recent curtailed 2020/21 campaign, Rose turned out for Hadleigh on eight occasions, scoring one goal.

His new club will be playing in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South next term.

