Ben Claydon said being the first player to score a Twenty/20 century for Suffolk is something he will remember for the rest of his life.

Claydon blasted an undefeated 102 off just 47 deliveries with seven sixes and 10 fours as Suffolk chased down Lincolnshire’s 128-9 in the first of Sunday’s two matches at Ipswich School.

Jack Beaumont, Josh Cantrell and skipper Tom Rash took two wickets apiece as Suffolk recovered well after the visitors raced to 59-1 off eight overs.

Ben Claydon is pictured hitting one of his seven sixes as Lincolnshire wicket-keeper Tom Keast looks on Picture: Nick Garnham

Lincolnshire lost four wickets in the space of 11 balls in the middle of their innings as Suffolk clawed their way back into the match.

Claydon and Copdock & Old Ipswichian team-mate Beaumont then shared an opening stand of 82 in 8.3 overs before Claydon finished the job off in style as Suffolk completed a nine-wicket win in only 11.2 overs.

The all-rounder said: “I am probably a little bit surprised that someone hasn’t done it before, but it is a proud day and something I will remember for the rest of my life.

Ben Parker batting during his innings of 47 off 34 balls in Suffolk's second Twenty/20 match against Lincolnshire at Ipswich School Picture: Nick Garnham

“I was dropped a couple of times early on which helped, but that is T20 cricket. It was quite a flat pitch and the white ball doesn’t tend to do much so some days it comes off and some days it doesn’t, and luckily enough it came off for me.”

Lincolnshire again won the toss and elected to bat in the second match, with openers Joe Kendall and Ross Carnelley putting on 72 for the first wicket in 8.3 overs.

That gave the visitors the platform to post 185-4, with Kendall top-scoring with 82 off 57 balls and Ben Wright adding an undefeated 41 from 23.

Tristan Blackledge and Cantrell claimed a wicket each, with Darren Ironside and Alex Oxley both hitting the stumps direct as the other two wickets fell to run-outs.

Suffolk suffered a calamitous start to their reply, losing three wickets in the opening 13 deliveries with only seven runs on the board.

Claydon and Ben Parker started to rebuild the innings, but when Claydon was caught off the first ball of the 12th over to leave Suffolk 95-5, the odds shifted in Lincolnshire’s favour.

Parker (47 off 34 balls), Matt Allen with a run-a-ball 16 and Rash (39 off 20) took Suffolk close, but the 15 needed off the final over proved beyond them as they lost by 11 runs.

Suffolk are in action twice this weekend in their final two Group 3 games – away to Norfolk at Horsford CC on Sunday and then at home to Hertfordshire at Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC on Bank Holiday Monday, starting at 11am both days.