Six of this season’s Suffolk FA county cup finals will be held at Colchester United.

With significant building work taking place at Portman Road as soon as the 2021/22 season ends, Ipswich Town FC are unable to accommodate this year’s county cup finals.

Suffolk FA have previously successfully staged county cup finals at the JobServe Community Stadium – seven finals were held there in the 2016/17 season and a further two the following season.

Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal said: “With Ipswich Town unable to host, and although we’ve enjoyed hosting finals at local grounds over the last two seasons, we’re very pleased to be able to stage County Cup finals in a league stadium again by visiting our near-neighbours.

“When hosting finals at the JobServe Stadium previously, the team at Colchester United have really made the occasion feel special for all players, team officials, club officials, referees and spectators involved.

“Admission to the finals will be via pre-paid ticket only, with further information to be announced in due course.

Portman Road is undergoing maintenance work once the season has finished. Picture: Mark Westley

“Good luck to those teams contesting semi-finals over the coming weeks; we look forward to welcoming the finalists to the JobServe Stadium.”

The schedule for the finals to be held at Colchester United FC is as follows:

Thursday, April 21 – Turners Hyundai Premier Cup, kick-off 7.30pm

Remaining teams: Mildenhall v Leiston (playing tonight in quarter-finals), Felixstowe & Walton United v Kirkley & Pakefield (playing tonight in quarter-finals), Needham Market and Stowmarket Town.

Thursday, May 5 – Suffolk Boys’ U18s Midweek Cup, kick-off 7.30pm

Remaining teams: Ipswich Town Youth Under-16 v Walsham-le-Willows Under-18 (playing on March 28 in semi-finals), AFC Sudbury Under-18 v Needham Market Under-18 (playing on March 24 in semi-finals)

Friday, May 6 – Suffolk Women’s Cup, kick-off 7.30pm

Remaining teams: AFC Sudbury and Needham Market

Saturday, May 7 – McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup, kick-off 12pm

Remaining teams: Bardwell Sport v Wickham Market Reserves (playing on April 23 in semi-finals), Kesgrave Kestrels v Framlingham Town A (playing on April 22 in semi-finals)

Saturday, May 7 – Parkers Pitches Suffolk Junior Cup, kick-off 5pm

Remaining teams: Mutford & Wrentham v Cavendish (playing on March 26 in semi-finals), Stowupland Falcons v Tattingstone United (playing on March 25 in semi-finals)

Friday, May 13 – CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup, kick-off 7.30pm

Remaining teams: Ipswich Wanderers v Old Newton United (playing tonight in semi-finals at Stowmarket Town FC), Leiston Reserves.

Meanwhile, the Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup final will be held at a National League System ground in Suffolk while the four adult men’s Sunday county cup competitions – the Suffolk Sunday Cup, Veo Suffolk Sunday Shield, Suffolk Sunday Trophy and Best Badges Suffolk Veterans’ Cup – will form ‘Super Sunday’ with all four finals taking place at the same venue on the same day. Details of these finals will be announced in due course.