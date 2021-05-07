New professional Joe Gatting will be one of two debutants for Suffolk against Cambridgeshire on Sunday.

He will be joined in the Suffolk side for the 50-over friendly at Ipswich School (11am) by Copdock & Old Ipswichian all-rounder Ben Claydon.

The former Northamptonshire opening batsman and medium pace bowler earns his chance after displaying good form for his club in the Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League.

Copdock & Old Ipswichian all-rounder Ben Claydon, pictured batting, will make his Suffolk debut on Sunday. Picture: Nick Garnham (46928558)

Claydon will open the innings alongside captain Jack Beaumont, with whom he is forging a strong opening partnership at Copdock, in the absence of Adam Mansfield.

The Sudbury wicket-keeper dislocated a finger while fielding against Sawston & Babraham in the EAPL on Saturday and is expected to be out for three weeks.

Mansfield faces a race against time to be fit for Suffolk’s first group game in the NCCA 50-over Trophy against Cambridgeshire at Burwell & Exning CC on Bank Holiday Monday, May 31.

Mildenhall’s Jack Potticary, who made his debut for Suffolk in last season’s T20 double-header against Sunday’s opponents, will deputise behind the stumps in a match which spectators are not able to attend due to Covid-19 guidelines.

Ben Parker, who impressed upon his recall to the county side last season, and his Sudbury team-mates Darren Batch and Paddy Sadler, neither of whom figured last summer, will also play at Ivry Street.

The match is the first of two friendlies on successive Sundays – Suffolk will face a World Sport Exchange XI, drawn from amateur cricketers who are on the books of the sports agency, at Woolpit on May 16.

Suffolk head coach Andy Northcote said of the loss of Mansfield: “It is touch and go whether Adam will be fit for our first competitive game, but we are hopeful.

“Missing Adam is huge – he is a fantastic gloveman and experienced batter, but more importantly the support and guidance he offers us on and off the field. He will be sorely missed.

“However, Jack (Potticary) comes with a high reputation, so it will be good to see him take the gloves.

“Ben Claydon is new to the fold and is around for the entire competition. He is in form and raring to go. He and Jack Beaumont complement each other well with the bat and he’s a steady seamer. He is definitely one to watch being aged only 21.

“We are creating a good, young squad and are confident that we are on the right path for success should we be able to retain this group of players for a few years.

“It is not ideal that spectators can’t witness another county engagement, but with the live streaming available they can watch it through the www.play-cricket.com website.”

Suffolk squad: Jack Beaumont (capt), Ben Claydon, Alex Oxley, Joe Gatting, Ben Parker, Ben Shepperson, Darren Batch, Jack Potticary (wkt), Josh Cantrell , Tom Rash, Matt Wareing, Paddy Sadler.

