Two years ago Eloise King was part of the Ipswich Town Women’s team that saw their fairy-tale FA Women’s Cup run come to a sobering end with a 10-0 defeat at holders Manchester City.

But ahead of going in front of the BBC cameras (red button) at Felixstowe & Walton United FC on Sunday (2.30pm) the now 19-year-old is confident their quarter-final with West Ham United will be a very different story.

The AFC Sudbury Academy graduate, who is still based in Sudbury where her family live, said: “It is exciting. When we played Man City we were quite young and I think it was too much for us in terms of we didn’t really stand much of a chance but I think this will be a real battle.

Ipswich Town players, including Eloise King (fourth right), celebrate their penalty shootout win over Southampton in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: Ross Halls

“I’m not saying we’re going to go there and play them off the park because we’ve got to be realistic but it will be a really good test.

“Obviously they are only two leagues above us but we know when you get to that level it’s a really good level.

“It will be a good benchmark for us to see how far we are away from that now we’re that little bit older.”

The Tractor Girls had been in the fourth tier when they travelled up to Manchester to take on the reigning Women’s Super League champions in February 2020. But they host the fellow top-flight Hammers on Sunday’s all-ticket game looking in good shape to be playing in the league below next season, currently sitting top of the Women’s National League Southern Premier Division.

King, who has been enjoying adapting her game to a defensive midfield role this season, having usually been a number 10, believes taking the game to West Ham will give them the best chance.

“We have to be mindful of what West Ham possess as we can’t take them lightly, although I don’t doubt our team one bit and if we play to our strengths we stand a chance,” she said.

“I think if we sit off them and let them play it could be difficult for us.

“You only get one chance at this and we’ve come this far so we might as well play to our strengths. It’s a one-off game and anything can happen – we might as well throw everything at it.”

The former Ormiston Sudbury Academy pupil could also be set to go up against one of her former coaches in the game.

“When I was younger at Colchester one of the coaches plays for West Ham now; Kate Longhurst. She gave me managers’ player as well so that will be a bit weird. She’s a midfielder as well,” she said.

King was a 68th-minute substitute in the last round, a 4-2 penalty shootout home win after a 1-1 draw after extra-time over title rivals Southampton.

Her positive impact, soon scoring only to see it controversially ruled out for offside, saw her start the subsequent league win Bridgwater United.

The England youth international has five goals in 25 appearances (19 starts) this term.