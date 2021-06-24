Essex II batsman Josh Rymell is in line to make his debut for Suffolk in their NCCA Trophy match against Norfolk at Horsford on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Ipswich, is being registered by Suffolk and will replace Alex Oxley, who has made himself unavailable for selection for the match at Manor Park, start 11am.

Oxley, who usually bats at the top of the order, was dropped down to No.8 for last Sunday’s match - a three-wicket win against Lincolnshire at Mildenhall CC.

Arriving at the crease with Suffolk 129-6, the Copdock & Old Ipswichain player scored 46 and shared a match-winning partnership of 96 with Joe Gatting, who ended undefeated on 81.

Suffolk had coach Andy Northcote said of the former Woolpit and Bury St Edmunds player: “Alex was not happy with batting at No.8 and so has decided to make himself unavailable for selection.

“It was great to see the old Alex back and batting well so hopefully he continues the summer from here well at club side Copdock.

“Lots of things worked well though, the bowlers kept things incredibly tight early on and a couple of wickets followed in clusters, which stunted a fair score.

“We all felt Lincs seemed 30 short and, looking back, that seemed close to being correct. With the bat Joe was simply a cut above; controlled, with oodles of time and majestic to watch.”

Both Suffolk and Norfolk each have one win from their two games so far in Group 3, Norfolk having lost heavily to Lincolnshire by 89 runs before thrashing Hertfordshire by nine wicket last Sunday.

Northcote said: “Manor Park spins and Norfolk are always tough opposition. We know most of the players really well so can plan accordingly which just leaves us to perform on the day. Either team can win it; simply who does the basics better will.

“The group is wide open, win on Sunday and you put your foot in the door for the quarter-finals. Lose and you are fighting a battle with net run rate to do so if you win your last game. We are confident of a positive result and as ever, I am excited to see our boys play well.”

