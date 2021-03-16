Two former Bury Town players were on target for Ipswich Under-23s in their 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic this afternoon.

Ex-AFC Sudbury attacking wide player Ross Crane, who left Bury to link up with the Tractor Boys last May, broke the deadlock at Playford Road in the 42nd minute with an effort from close range.

Visiting Charlton equalised before the break from the penalty spot, but the hosts' lead was restored with 67 minutes on the clock via Colin Oppong.

Ross Crane opened the scoring for Ipswich's Under-23s. Picture: Ben Pooley

The forward had a loan spell with Bury during the 2019/20 season, scoring once from his 13 appearances in all competitions.

Ipswich were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages when Dylan Crowe was sent off for a last-man foul, but they held out for a result that has moved them back up to second in the Professional Development League South.

Colin Oppong spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Bury Town. Picture: Neil Dady

