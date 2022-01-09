Liam Gibbs has been named in a Norwich City first-team squad for the first time since his summer switch from Ipswich Town.

The 19-year-old crossed the East Anglian divide after being unable to come to an agreement on a new contract at Portman Road.

Since then the Bury St Edmunds-born midfielder has featured predominantly for the Canaries' Under-23 side in the Premier League 2, laying on three assists during his 11 appearances.

Liam Gibbs is on the Norwich City bench at Charlton Athletic. Picture: Barry Goodwin

However, he may now get the chance to make his debut for Norwich as a substitute during today's third round Emirates FA Cup tie at lower-league Charlton Athletic (kick off 2pm).

Upon switching over the Suffolk border back in July, Gibbs told the Norwich website: "I have got to do what’s best for my career, at the end of the day, and I felt like this was the club that I needed to come to

"It is not ideal being the rival club, but I am happy with my decision, and I am sure it will be beneficial for me and my career. I just wanted to get started now.

"I have been here waiting for it to happen and now I am ready to go in, get started, meet the team and play some football."

Gibbs made a total of four senior appearances during his spell at Ipswich.

By chance, his debut for the Tractor Boys also came in an encounter against Charlton.