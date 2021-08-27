Former Ipswich Town youngster Ryley Scott has secured a deal with Dagenham & Redbridge.

The midfielder, who had loan stints with Bury Town and Leiston during his time on the books at Portman Road, impressed Daggers boss Daryl McMahon during a trial period this summer.

McMahon told the National League club's website: "Ryley brings more legs to our squad, he has good energy and is a good size as well.

Ryley Scott has signed a deal with Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Mecha Morton

"He's a good footballer that has been schooled well during his youth days. What's a bit different with Ryley is that he's done a year at a club out in Portugal, so he's got that experience under his belt as well.

"He's another one of those young players that we think we can really help to develop, and it helps that he's had a good pre-season with us and has settled in to the group very well."

Having been released by Ipswich in the summer of 2019, Scott linked up with Portuguese club Farense 1910.

