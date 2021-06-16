It is Suffolk News' understanding that in demand Liam Gibbs would prefer to remain at Ipswich Town this summer.

The 18-year-old has been linked with some big names in recent days, including Manchester United, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Ipswich's main rivals Norwich City – all of whom are thought to have been impressed with his performances during the recent run to the FA Youth Cup semi-finals.

As it stands, the attacker will be free to move at the end of the month when his current deal at Portman Road expires. Interested parties would have to a part with an unspecified compensation figure, but a transfer fee will not be required.

Bury St Edmunds-raised Liam Gibbs is not ruling out the possibility of staying at Ipswich Town. Picture: Barry Goodwin

The Tractor Boys offered the Bury St Edmunds-raised youngster an extension to his contract last season, but that was rejected.

However, we have been told that Gibbs is still holding out hope of agreeing to new terms with Ipswich – the club he joined after being spotted playing for Bury Town's Under-9s.

Speaking to Suffolk News last summer, Ipswich's academy manager Bryan Klug waxed lyrical about Gibbs' ability and potential, saying: “He is a dream to work with, first and foremost. He is a really good lad who is only interested in being the best he can be and that really goes down well with everyone at the football club.

“For a first-year scholar to get some involvement with the first team is good. He has mostly been 23s. Again, physically we know he is going to develop into a really good athlete but you have to wait for those things to develop.

“He is a goalscorer and he is a goal creator. He has got a real talent and one thing now is this football club presents opportunities to people like that."

Away from the pitch, former County Upper school pupil Gibbs – along with his two brothers – is preparing to tackle the Three Peaks Challenge on Friday.

