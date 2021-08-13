With their season opener at home against Aveley just a little more than 24 hours away, AFC Sudbury have been boosted by the arrival of two Ipswich Town youngsters on loan deals.

Goalkeeper Lewis Ridd has signed on at the MEL Group Stadium having been a part of the Ipswich Under-18 side that reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup last term.

The 17-year-old, who is a Wales youth international, was also on the books of Swansea City in his younger days.

Ipswich goalkeeper Lewis Ridd has joined AFC Sudbury on loan. Picture: Barry Goodwin

Meanwhile, attacker Tyrese Osbourne has been in and around Ipswich's Under-18s and Under-23s since earning himself a two-year deal last October.

Previously, Osbourne was part of the South London-based Kinetic Academy and became their 42nd player to turn professional after joining Ipswich.

Other graduates include current Tractor Boys defender Myles Kenlock, Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo and Josh Maja, who spent the second half of last season on loan in the Premier League with Fulham.

Ipswich Town's Lewis Ridd (right) and Tyrese Osbourne (left) have joined AFC Sudbury on loan. Picture: AFC Sudbury (50190416)

Sudbury are currently awaiting confirmation from the Football Association to see if the paperwork has been completed in time for the pair to feature in tomorrow's curtain raiser at the MEL Group Stadium.

