AFC Sudbury's reward for reaching the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup for the second time in their history is a home tie against a Football League club.

And there is also the added bonus of a real local flavouring to the clash, with Colchester United set to make the short 15-mile journey to the MEL Group Stadium over the weekend of November 6/7.

The U's have had a tricky start to the new EFL League Two campaign, having chalked up just three wins from their 11 fixtures to sit 19th.

AFC Sudbury players and bench celebrate the third goal against Dartford. Picture: Mecha Morton

As for Sudbury, they set up the encounter thanks to yesterday's memorable 3-1 victory over Dartford and are the only Step 4 side in the country guaranteed a place at this stage of the competition.

The visiting Darts were previously unbeaten, sitting top of the National League South and averaging three goals a game.

Sudbury last featured in the first round proper in 2000/01 when they travelled to face Darlington, then a Football League side. Andrew 'Porky' Claydon gave Sudbury the lead before they eventually fell to a 6-1 defeat.

Meanwhile, Suffolk's one professional side – Ipswich Town – will also have home advantage when they take on League Two strugglers Oldham Athletic at Portman Road.

Ipswich – winners of the competition back in 1978 – spurned a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Cambridge United yesterday.

