Four leagues will separate both Needham Market and Ipswich Town for their Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper opponents next month as they go to Burton Albion and Bracknell Town.

The draw was televised on BBC2 this evening with history-making Needham Market's reward for seeing off Vanarama National League outfit Maidstone United a trip to Sky Bet League One side Burton Albion.

The Staffordshire club are currently second-from-bottom in the third tier with Tunisian Dino Maamria having succeeded Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as manager early last month.

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock being interviewed at the FA Cup First Round Proper draw by the BBC's Mark Chapman at the BBC 2 live broadcast from Avelchurch FC

Pitching In Southern League Premier Central outfit Needham will make the trip to the 6,912 capacity Pirelli Stadium on a date to be confirmed between November 4-7.

It was not quite manager Kevin Horlock's dream ticket to take on his former East Anglian clubs Ipswich Town or Colchester United but represents a side at the highest level they could face.

Reacting to the draw he told the BBC's Mark Chapman: "It's as tough as it gets but we're pleased.

"The lads have been mad for it.

Needham Market players celebrate at the final whistle in Saturday's tie with Maidstone United Picture: Ben Pooley

"I'd be surprised if Tom's (Rothery, assistant manager) not watching clips of them on the way home in the car.

"But yes, we're pleased with that."

Asked about their opponents, who have had a difficult start to the season, only picking up nine points from their 14 matches, he said: "Let's hope they're out of sorts when they play us as well.

"Look, we'll have to be at our best obviously, everyone knows that but you never know, that's what the FA Cup's about so we'll look forward to it."

He added: "We don't take massive amounts away but I'm sure they'll be bigger numbers for that game and experience so we'll have a bit of a following and we'll make the most of it."

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna had been hoping to get a home tie in his first FA Cup game as a senior manager.

But he will be looking to avoid a real banana skin at a club like Needham that play in the seventh tier or Step 3 of the non-League pyramid in Bracknell Town.

Ipswich Town went out to Barrow in a second round replay last season following a goalless draw at Portman Road Picture: Barry Goodwin

The newly-promoted club based in Sandhurst in Berkshire are currently 15th position in the Southern League Premier South with 14 points from their 10 matches after winning the Isthmian League's South Central Division.

The Robins, as they are known, moved to Sandhurst Town's Bottom Meadow ground ahead of last season.

Ipswich went out in the second round last season following a 2-0 replay defeat in front of the ITV4 cameras.