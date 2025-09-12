Home   Ipswich   Sport   Article

Subscribe Now

Football fixtures and results: Friday, September 12 to Tuesday, September 16

By Suffolk News Reporter
-
suffolk@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 04:59, 12 September 2025

Friday, September 12

Championship

Ipswich Town v Sheffield United

Saturday, September 12

Championship

Charlton Athletic v Millwall (12.30pm)
Oxford United v Leicester City (12.30pm)
Preston North End v Middlesbrough (12.30pm)
Coventry City v Norwich City
Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City
Stoke City v Birmingham City
Swansea City v Hull City
Watford v Blackburn Rovers
West Bromwich Albion v Derby County
Wrexham v Queens Park Rangers

FA Cup second qualifying round

AFC Sudbury v Aveley
Bury Town v Woodford Town
Leiston v Hackney Wick
Needham Market v Eynesbury Rovers

Isthmian League North Division

Brightlingsea Regent v Downham Town
Concord Rangers v Grays Athletic
Felixstowe & Walton United v Newmarket Town
Heybridge Swifts v Lowestoft Town
Redbridge v Cambridge City
Walthamstow v Brantham Athletic

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Dereham Town v Hadleigh United
Fakenham Town v Walsham-le-Willows
Great Yarmouth Town v Ely City
Heacham v Woodbridge Town
Ipswich Wanderers v Soham Town Rangers
Kirkley & Pakfield v Haverhill Rovers
Stowmarket Town v Harleston Town
Thetford Town v Cornard United

Essex Senior League Premier Division

Halstead Town v Basildon United

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

FC Clacton v Holbeach United
FC Peterborough v Wivenhoe Town
Gorleston Reserves v Whittlesey Athletic
Halesworth Town v Diss Town
Haverhill Borough v Holland FC
Long Melford v FC Parson Drove
Stanway Pegasus v Wroxham Reserves

Suffolk Senior Cup first round

Framlingham Town v Saxmundham Sports
Kings Park Rangers v Grundisburgh
Stowupland Falcons v Needham Market Reserves

Tuesday, September 16

Isthmian League North Division

Brantham Athletic v Felixstowe & Walton United
Brightlingsea Regent v Witham Town
Cambridge City v Maldon & Tiptree
Lowestoft Town v Gorleston
Newmarket Town v Downham Town
Stanway Rovers v Bowers & Pitsea
Takeley v Redbridge
Tilbury v Waltham Abbey
Walthamstow v Grays Athletic
Wroxham v Mildenhall Town

Ely City v Heacham

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

FC Clacton v Holland FC

Bury St Edmunds Sport Football Hadleigh Sport Haverhill Sport Ipswich Sport Mildenhall Sport Needham Market Sport Newmarket Sport Soham Sport Stowmarket Sport Sudbury Sport Suffolk Sport Thetford Sport Suffolk News Reporter