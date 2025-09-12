Football fixtures and results: Friday, September 12 to Tuesday, September 16
Friday, September 12
Championship
Ipswich Town v Sheffield United
Saturday, September 12
Championship
Charlton Athletic v Millwall (12.30pm)
Oxford United v Leicester City (12.30pm)
Preston North End v Middlesbrough (12.30pm)
Coventry City v Norwich City
Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City
Stoke City v Birmingham City
Swansea City v Hull City
Watford v Blackburn Rovers
West Bromwich Albion v Derby County
Wrexham v Queens Park Rangers
FA Cup second qualifying round
AFC Sudbury v Aveley
Bury Town v Woodford Town
Leiston v Hackney Wick
Needham Market v Eynesbury Rovers
Isthmian League North Division
Brightlingsea Regent v Downham Town
Concord Rangers v Grays Athletic
Felixstowe & Walton United v Newmarket Town
Heybridge Swifts v Lowestoft Town
Redbridge v Cambridge City
Walthamstow v Brantham Athletic
Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division
Dereham Town v Hadleigh United
Fakenham Town v Walsham-le-Willows
Great Yarmouth Town v Ely City
Heacham v Woodbridge Town
Ipswich Wanderers v Soham Town Rangers
Kirkley & Pakfield v Haverhill Rovers
Stowmarket Town v Harleston Town
Thetford Town v Cornard United
Essex Senior League Premier Division
Halstead Town v Basildon United
Thurlow Nunn League First Division North
FC Clacton v Holbeach United
FC Peterborough v Wivenhoe Town
Gorleston Reserves v Whittlesey Athletic
Halesworth Town v Diss Town
Haverhill Borough v Holland FC
Long Melford v FC Parson Drove
Stanway Pegasus v Wroxham Reserves
Suffolk Senior Cup first round
Framlingham Town v Saxmundham Sports
Kings Park Rangers v Grundisburgh
Stowupland Falcons v Needham Market Reserves
Tuesday, September 16
Isthmian League North Division
Brantham Athletic v Felixstowe & Walton United
Brightlingsea Regent v Witham Town
Cambridge City v Maldon & Tiptree
Lowestoft Town v Gorleston
Newmarket Town v Downham Town
Stanway Rovers v Bowers & Pitsea
Takeley v Redbridge
Tilbury v Waltham Abbey
Walthamstow v Grays Athletic
Wroxham v Mildenhall Town
Ely City v Heacham
Thurlow Nunn League First Division North
FC Clacton v Holland FC