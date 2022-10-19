Polstead-raised Reece Topley’s has reportedly been ruled out of England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad in Australia due to injury with Brandon's Tymal Mills expected to be confirmed as his replacement.

It is a crushing blow for the former Hadleigh Cricket Club youth player who has been in the form of his career as England’s leading T20 wicket-taker this year – taking 17 in 16 games at an average of 28 runs – heading into the Covid-delayed tournament.

But it comes after the Surrey left-arm seamer rolled his left ankle on a boundary rope during fielding practice before the warm-up match with Pakistan in Brisbane on Monday.

Reece Topley bowling for club side Surrey in the Vitality T20 Blast Picture: Dave Rowe / Londoncentrical.Photoshelter.com

It was initially only feared it would rule the former Royal Hospital School pupil out of England’s opening Super 12 Group game with Afghanistan on Saturday (12pm BST).

But various national reports have suggested a subsequent scan has revealed extensive damage that has led to a decision to send the former Essex player home.

It is expected fellow Suffolk-raised left-arm seamer Tymal Mills, who travelled with Jos Butler’s side as a reserve, will be named as his replacement.

Tymal Mills, seen playing for Suffolk against Norfolk in 2018, looks set to replace Topley in the England squad Picture: Mecha Morton

Topley, who played for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, had helped England to a 4-3 series win over hosts Pakistan ahead of departing for Australia, whom they also won a series against.

But the latest injury continues his rotten luck with his body, having previously suffered four back stress fractures, the latest coming in 2018, that led to him considering retirement.

Former Mildenhall and Suffolk paceman Mills is in Australia with England along with right-arm seamer Richard Gleeson as travelling reserves.

Topley's withdrawal cannot be confirmed until a replacement is formally ratified by the ICC.