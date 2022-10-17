Suffolk’s Freddie Heldreich is ‘absolutely buzzing’ after signing a new two-year contract with first-class county Northamptonshire.

The left-arm wrist spinner from Badingham, near Framlingham, captured 14 wickets in last season’s T20 Vitality Blast to finish third top wicket-taker in the competition for the Steelbacks.

He has so far taken a total of 21 T20 wickets at 23.85 apiece in 18 appearances, plus a further three in five 50-over Royal London Cup matches.

Freddie Heldreich bowling for Suffolk against Cambridgeshire in their T20 double-header at Wisbech CC last season Picture: Nick Garnham

The 21-year-old, who made his T20 debut in 2021, wants to kick-on and represent Northants in not only both white-ball formats but also in red-ball cricket.

Heldreich said: “I am absolutely buzzing after signing a new contract. It has been an exciting last couple of years at Northants, but I am nowhere near where I want to be, which is playing across all formats.

“Signing a new contract is a step in the right direction to hopefully keep on improving. This winter is a massive one for me ahead of the next two seasons as I have a lot of things I want to work on.”

Heldreich, who plays club cricket for Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC when available and was raised in Debenham, continued: “Although T20 has been my main format I want to play in all three formats. I want to improve so that I can put my name in the hat to play red-ball cricket.

“I only played two 2nd XI red-ball matches last season, as I was practising for the T20 Vitality Blast and 50-over Royal London Cup and then playing in those competitions.

“In red-ball cricket finger spinners are usually picked over wrist spinners for their consistency and economy, so I need to work on my skills.”

The former Framlingham College student played for Suffolk in double-header T20 Group matches versus Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Hertfordshire last season, claiming nine wickets across six innings at 16.00 apiece.

Freddie Heldreich playing for Northamptonshire Steelbacks against Leicestershire Foxes in June 2021 Picture: Kyle Andrews

Freddie, who is in his first year studying sports management at Loughborough University and used to play for Woolpit CC, said: “I really enjoyed playing in the T20 games for Suffolk which provide good experience and a warm-up for me, but the 50-over matches clashed so I couldn’t play for Suffolk unfortunately.

“However, I would love to play for Suffolk in red-ball cricket if the opportunity arises in the future. I know they have a strong side, but I enjoy coming back to play with the guys and would like to help the team.”