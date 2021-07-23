Liam Gibbs has completed his move to Premier League side Norwich City.

The 18-year-old has made the switch to Carrow Road following the expiration of his contract with Norwich's East Anglian rivals Ipswich Town at the end of last month.

Talks between Gibbs and the Tractor Boys ran through until the 11th hour, but no agreement was reached and so he was free to find himself another club this summer providing a compensation figure could be reached.

Liam Gibbs has signed for Norwich City. Picture: Barry Goodwin

The likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers have all previously been credited with an interest in the Bury St Edmunds-born player, but it is Norwich that have won the race for his signature.

Gibbs, who has signed a deal that runs until 2025, told the Norwich website: "I am very, very excited. I am looking forward to starting my journey as soon as possible.

"It is a new step for me and for my career. I am looking to make the most of it, showcase my talent and hopefully I can help the club keep moving forward.

"I have seen young players in the past that have gone through the academy and into the first team. Norwich have a reputation for bringing through young players and I just want to be the next one to get into the first team and make things happen.

"I can see a clear pathway for me. Now I am just excited to get started, fulfil my potential and show everyone what I can do."

Norwich further confirmed that the attacking midfielder would initially form part of the club's development and academy set-up.

