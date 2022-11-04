Kieran McKenna has sent his best wishes to Needham Market ahead of their huge FA Cup tie with Burton Albion on Saturday.

The Marketmen head to the Pirelli Stadium hoping to cause an upset in their first-ever game at this stage of the competition.

And while his focus is on their game with Bracknell Town on Monday, the Ipswich Town boss is backing Kevin Horlock's side.

Kieran McKenna is hoping Needham Market can cause an upset against Burton Albion. Picture: Barry Goodwin

"It will be nice for them. It is a good draw and a good challenge against Burton," said McKenna.

"We enjoyed going there in pre-season. We got a good reception, were very well looked after and they've got great facilities.

"Kevin's done a good job with them this year, so we wish them all the best. It will be lovely for Suffolk to have two teams in the second round, so let's hope they can cause a big upset and we can avoid one."

Needham Market players celebrate reaching the FA Cup first round after their win against Maidstone United

Horlock's side have enjoyed a historic run to the first round proper.

Needham were triumphant against Maidstone United in the fourth qualifying round, but they had to beat Leiston, Sheringham and Brightlingsea Regent at Bloomfields previously to reach this stage.

As a result, it is a game that both Horlock and his team are relishing.

“Everyone is buzzing,” the Needham boss told SuffolkNews. “There’s a buzz around the club and rightly so.

Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock. Picture: Mecha Morton

“It’s a massive occasion for the football club to play a game against a League One club and it will be a special moment.

“We’ve got to go and enjoy it. It’s a massive step up. Burton are two leagues higher than Maidstone (who Needham beat in the last round), so we’re up against it.

“We’re massive underdogs, but we’ll relish the challenge and for the younger players in the squad it’s a chance to experience a game like this at League One opposition."