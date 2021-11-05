Paul Cook has admitted he would 'love' to be taking his Ipswich Town side to AFC Sudbury in the Emirates FA Cup this evening.

The Yellows, who are the lowest ranked team remaining in the famous competition, will be looking to pull off a giant killing when they take on EFL League Two outfit Colchester United live on the BBC (7.55pm).

It is these types of ties that Cook believes makes the tournament so special – and he would have welcomed the chance for the Tractor Boys to make the short trip to the MEL Group Stadium.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook. Picture: Barry Goodwin

Speaking at this morning's press conference, the Ipswich boss said: "I love the FA Cup. I love the fact league clubs play non-league clubs – it's great for supporters.

"It's great for everyone, including us – staff and players – because the excitement of sitting there (watching the first round draw), the balls coming out the bag and hoping if you're a smaller club, you get a giant killing opportunity.

"I'd love that to have been us tonight, I really would. I think it's great for everyone, the supporters of all teams.

"I think it's great for the cup to present clubs with them opportunities. We will all watch tonight and as poor Colchester will understand, probably 90 per cent of the population will be supporting Sudbury. That's the FA Cup, isn't it?"

