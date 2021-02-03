Needham Market’s Callum Page is currently enjoying an extended trial with Ipswich Town.

The Marketmen's versatile frontline player has been with the Tractor Boys since November and has made a handful of appearances for the club’s Under-23 side, the most recent coming at Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Page’s development is a source of great pride for Needham, who have seen the teenager rise through their under-18s and reserve sides before taking his first-team opportunity with both hands.

Callum Page has risen through the ranks at Needham Market. Picture: Ben Pooley

The club’s operations and academy director Robert Peace said: “With Needham having no games or training due to the restrictions, Callum is on an extended trial with Ipswich.

“We are in regular dialogue with the relevant people about his development. They continue to ask for permission for him to play in games, so it seems they are keen to keep him involved.

“It’s great for Callum. He works really hard and we are pleased to be playing a role in his journey.

The striker has made a handful of appearances for Ipswich's Under-23s. Picture: Paul Tebbutt

“He’s very single-minded and he wants to have a future in the game. He’s an exciting attacking player and looks to drive forward every time he gets the ball.

“There’s no doubt he has grabbed the chance to play in our first team with both hands and everyone is very much behind him.”

Peace also believes Page can act as a source of inspiration for other youngsters within the Marketmen’s youth set-up.

“The whole ethos of the club is about the academy, developing that youth talent all the way through to our first team and then hopefully on to a career in the game, if that’s what they want,” he added.

Page has been on trial at Ipswich since November. Picture: Terry Hunter

“We have close links with Ipswich, so the opportunities are there, but it is all down to the individual and how hard they want to work.

“Callum works extremely hard and he is getting the rewards – hopefully others will see that.”

Page is the first Needham player that Ipswich have run the rule over since defender Keiran Morphew in 2016.

It also comes on the back of the two clubs announcing a new partnership in March of last year.

