Bury Town boss Ben Chenery has moved to ease his ongoing selection crisis with the loan signing of a defender from Ipswich Town.

Nineteen-year-old Brooklyn Kabongolo has joined the Blues for the next month, with the paperwork having been completed in time for the youngster to feature in the squad for tomorrow's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division encounter against Hashtag United at the Atalian Servest Stadium (3pm).

The 19-year-old, who plays primarily as a centre-back, has featured for the Tractor Boys at age-group level this term.

Ben Chenery has signed a centre-back on loan from Ipswich Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

His contract with the League One outfit is due to expire in the summer, having agreed terms 12 months ago after completing a scholarship.

Kabongolo, who also had a brief loan stint on loan at Basildon United in 2020, will help to cover injuries to the likes of Ollie Fenn and Joe White.

Despite missing 10 members of his squad due to injuries and suspension last weekend, Chenery saw his patched up side run out 8-0 winners against Romford before losing 2-1 to Felixstowe & Walton United in the second round of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday night.

It is expected that a number of those players will remain absent for the clash with Hashtag.