Ipswich Town will be beaten to the League One title by Sheffield Wednesday, according to FourFourTwo.

The popular football magazine has predicted Kieran McKenna's side to finish second in their annual season preview, one place ahead of MK Dons in the automatic promotion spots.

Sheffield Wednesday are the current favourites with bookmakers to win the title, having strengthened their squad during the window with the additions of Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe from Rotherham.

Kieran McKenna is entering his first full season in charge at Portman Road. Picture: Barry Goodwin

Town have made strong additions themselves, and off the back of a successful start to life under manager McKenna, will be hoping to push their Hillsborough counterparts right to the wire.

The play-off places will be made up by MK Dons, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Barnsley, with Portsmouth just missing out.

Despite having made eye-catching additions since their takeover and financial safety was secured, Derby are on course for a 12th placed finish according to FourFourTwo's predictions.

Fellow East Anglian counterparts Cambridge United have been pencilled in for a 15th place finish, while Morecambe, Fleetwood, Port Vale and Cheltenham make up the relegation zone.

In the Championship, following their relegation from the Premier League, Norwich City are predicted to bounce back at the first attempt in second place.