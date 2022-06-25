It may have been a one-way affair but Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna was more than happy with what his players got out of this afternoon's 7-0 opening pre-season friendly win at non-League Needham Market.

Matt Penney's 18th minute finish was all that separated the sides after the first of two 30 minutes halves in front of a sell-out Bloomfields crowd, but six more flooded in after the break, including a hat-trick for Conor Chaplin.

Both Freddie Ladapo, with a measured lob, and Greg Leigh, sliding in at the far post, both got on the scoresheet in their first outings as Town players after youngster Tommy Hughes had got doubled their lead early in the second period.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has been pleased with how the first week of pre-season has gone Picture: ITFC

"It was a perfect exercise for us with where we are at with our prepartion, obviously it finishes off the first week well," McKenna said in his post-match press conference, having fielded two different teams against an understrength Needham side.

"We've had a really hard training week but we wanted to finish it off with something like a match so it was perfect for us and we're really grateful to Needham for hosting us so well.

"It was a nice way to finish the training week off for us, obviously having that extra little bit of getting to put the kit on and play in front of supporters feeling the butterflies of the first match. It ticked a lot of boxes."

Kyle Edwards ended last season out injured but made his return to the pitch against Needham Market Picture: Richard Marsham

Asked for his general views on the worth of pre-season he said he did not read into the results from the warm-up games.

"I think the important things are the standards you lay out for how you are going to go about your business," he said.

"The things that you work on behind closed doors on the training ground and how you develop the culture in the group.

"The results for me are not important in the games. The performances are important and how we go about our business is important. But I certainly wouldn't place too much on any pre-season results."

Ipswich Town fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Tyreece John-Jules in action Picture: ITFC

Supporters among the 1,600 sellout crowd got to see three of the four new signings in action with the most recent addition, Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules not one of them.

McKenna explained: "He's just someone we want to build in slowly. He arrived a couple of days into our training week.

"We know he's coming off the back of a medium to long-term injury anyway last season so in general I think he's a player we need to be patient with.

"I've said before he's a top talent who if he can get his body to the right condition and level of robustness he could be a really big addition."

Asked if there could be more to follow John-Jules in the door before the real action kicks off in five weeks' time on July 30 at home to Bolton Wanderers, he said: "Times cales are always hard to say but yes, we'll definitely be looking to make another couple of additions and they'll be movement between now and the end of August, certainly.

"Time scales aren't always in our control but the things that are in our control are trying to get certain players in early that are available and that's what we've managed to do. After that we're less in control of the time-scales but we've given ourselves plenty of time."

McKenna also confirmed the Blues are set to have a behind-closed-doors match next week before the following week sees them undergo a training camp at his former unviersity at Loughborough in the east Midlands.