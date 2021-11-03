Make no mistake, Town’s win on Tuesday over third-placed recently Championship-relegated side Wycombe oozed class.

It took guts and courage to weather an early 20 minute onslaught from the home side, who in that period did take the lead.

As Town fans we’ve been conditioned over recent years to seeing our sides fold like a house of cards in these situations.

Ipswich Town fan Martin Lambert hosts the Talking Town podcast and Matchday ticket shows on the Home Dressing Room channel on YouTube each week to give supporters a platform to discuss the club

But instead they dug in as a unit to weather the storm and through some brilliance from Bersant Celina got themselves back in the game.

From that point there was only ever going to be one winner and that was us with a strong, determined classy performance.

It sees the deficit between Wycombe in third and ourselves in ninth cut to eight points and just as importantly gap to the play-off places to four points.

It would be wrong for me to single out just one of the front four when it at times seemed like a party between them.

Celina found pockets of space and made things tick. Burns and Edwards provided pace and trickery that kept the opposing full-backs busy all night long. And Bonne, well what else can be written about Macaulay ‘one of our own ‘ Bonne?

He didn’t have the greatest of first halves but took the goal in the second half well.

Following throwing away the lead to lose 2-1 at leaders Plymouth on Saturday it was a really good way of pausing the League One campaign as this weekend we turn our attentions to the FA Cup.

It is a competition that truly means a lot to the fans and to this football club.

On Saturday, we welcome Oldham to Portman Road for the ‘Ian Marshall derby’.

I’ve found our inconsistencies this season to be our downfall so if Paul Cook wants to send the exact same 11 out to face Oldham with a repeat the win mindset, however unlikely that is, I’d more than welcome it.

Don’t underestimate how important a cup run could be, with two games separating us and a possible third round tie.

Read more: All the latest Ipswich Town news