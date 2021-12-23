So, we finally have our man. The man tasked with the job of bringing Ipswich Town into the 21st Century, implanting new modern ideas and ethos within the football club.

That man is Kieran McKenna. If you’re reading this and still not quite sure who Kieran McKenna is, then rest assured you’re not the only one!

Many other Town fans this week have been asking the question: ‘who is Kieran McKenna?’

Ipswich Town fan Martin Lambert hosts the Talking Town podcast and Matchday ticket shows on the Home Dressing Room channel on YouTube each week to give supporters a platform to discuss the club

Well, from the little we know, McKenna finished his career early due to injury, started coaching with Tottenham, before moving onto the biggest football club in the world – Manchester United – where managers such as 'the Special One' Jose Mourinho have seen special talents within McKenna.

In fact, while United has been somewhat of a revolving door of managers recently, one constant has been that every new boss has wanted McKenna with them, and new guy Ralph Rangnick was reportedly no different.

However, the allure of being a part of an incredibly exciting new project at Portman Road, in the end it seems, was too good to turn down.

So, what can we expect?

Well, on Monday we had our first opportunity to hear from the man tasked with leading us forward and I have to say I was thoroughly impressed listening to the coach only three years older than I (not sure if that’s a sign I’m getting ‘old’ or he is incredibly young?)

The key word that jumped out to me was 'adaptability'.

Every man knows his job and role within the tactical set-up.

Tasked with knowing how to attack and defend space instead of being married to ONE system.

The ability to be multifunctional and offer different approaches to each game is something Town fans have long asked for.

As always, the proof will be in the pudding and with two home games coming within the space of four days, now the Boxing Day trip to Gillingham is off, we will have early opportunities to glimpse a new Ipswich Town.

One thing I will say is, IF things start off with a wobble, let’s, as a fanbase, keep calm and get right behind this young innovative coach.

Thanks to every single Ipswich Town fan that has provided feedback on the column and from my family to yours I wish you a very Merry Christmas.