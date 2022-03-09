Get in there. Two wins on the bounce mean Ipswich Town have kept their season and the once impossible-looking task of reaching the play-offs alive.

Saturday’s classy display away at Fleetwood was backed up by an equally successful evening at Portman Road against Lincoln, meaning it’s yet another two clean sheets for Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich, and this time they’ve managed to find the net more frequently.

The only downfall from Tuesday night was seeing arguably our three most important players in George Edmundson, Sam Morsy and Wes Burns pick up knocks with Sam and George hobbling off down the tunnel.

Follow our Ipswich Town columnist Joey Sadler on Twitter: @JoeySadler_

There is absolutely no doubt Ipswich Town are a much better side with all three of those involved and should this impossible task remain possible, you cannot help but think we’re going to need all three of those lads fit and firing to give us any chance.

So yes, say your prayers at night Town fans, salute the magpies and let’s all hope they come through for this busy period.

That said and as Kieran McKenna has alluded to himself, Town are blessed with a quality squad and if the worst thing does happen then I’m sure the likes of Cameron Burgess, Tom Carroll and Kane Vincent-Young will all be itching to get involved and showcase what they can do.

Despite the positive results of late it does feel a bit frustrating that no matter how well we’re playing we cannot seem to move up the table and off ninth place with those around us also gaining similar results.

But with Portsmouth, Oxford and Plymouth all up next, now is the time for Town to starting taking points off those around them and really begin to make a dent towards the play-offs.

So much has been said about ‘we need to win this’ or ‘we need this amount of points’ but for me these next three games really do make or break the season.

Drop points and Town could find themselves mid-table, but win and close the gap then you never know, we could be booking some holiday at the end of May.

So fasten your seatbelts Town fans, it’s going to be a lively end to the season.