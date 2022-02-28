What a difference a week makes.

The early parts of the last saw most Ipswich Town fans, including myself, absolutely delighted over a 3-0 demolition of Burton Albion and full of confidence looking ahead to some more than winnable games in both Cheltenham and Morecambe.

However, fast-forward to now and we’re all left a little flat wondering what might have been as Town seem to have inflicted further damage to their already hopeful dreams of promotion.

The two disappointing draws against Cheltenham and Morecambe mean the Blues still find themselves sat in ninth place and five points off the play-offs. But their respective rivals ahead of them all have games-in-hand, meaning they now have to put their faith in results elsewhere, to ensure that gap doesn’t become any greater.

Town, let’s be honest, were unfortunate not to pick up all three points against both Cheltenham and Morecambe in games they largely had control of and on another day, could’ve won quite easily.

However, with seemingly most of our strikers enduring the same goal drought all at the same time, we just don’t seem able to produce the decisive moment.

Truth be told, I actually think this is the most competitive League One we’ve been involved in since our relegation to the division in 2019 and the bar is extremely high for those teams with promotion aspirations.

With 11 games left, you feel the Blues will need to win at least eight to stand any sort of chance.

Currently on 53 points, winning a further eight games would guarantee The Tractor Boys 77 points, which may just be about enough for them to sneak in, but as we all know, that’s an incredibly tall order.

Fleetwood, Lincoln and Portsmouth are up next and again, they are all games which we should fancy ourselves to win.

Coincidentally, Town have already beaten all three of them with Paul Cook in charge, so we should take confidence from that, especially now we finally seem to have ‘gelled’ together under Kieran McKenna.

So come on Ipswich, let’s roll our sleeves up and have one more push to keep this season alive. We’re definitely good enough, we just need to prove it now.