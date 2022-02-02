Ipswich Town, hey!? You’d think by now we’d have learned not to get carried away and over excited after a few results go our way.

But I was certainly feeling the repercussions of that after travelling up to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

It was always going to be tough against a strong Wednesday side, but the manner in which we went down in the 1-0 defeat at Hillsbrough was frustrating.

Ipswich Town fan Joey Sadler steps up from the bench this week in place of regular columnist Martin Lambert

A sloppy goal conceded and without being able to muster a shot on target meant we all felt a little deflated, which hasn’t happened often in Kieran McKenna’s short reign.

After Saturday I was certain Mark Ashton and co would be busy in the window, and rather foolishly perhaps thought this activity may raise dampened spirits.

However, that didn’t happen. Now don’t get me wrong, January on the whole wasn’t bad, with Christian Walton signing permanently and the arrival of two loan players from the league above in Dominic Thompson and Tyreeq Bakinson.

So I’m not going to get too upset with a lack of action on Monday, but I do feel quite concerned at the departure of Scott Fraser, with no replacement secured.

Yes, the Scotsman didn’t particularly set the world alight in Suffolk, but I do feel sceptical that him leaving leaves us light in the middle of the park.

With Sam Morsy suspended and Lee Evans injured, all of a sudden Town will need the services of Bakinson and Idris El Mizouni, both of whom haven’t played an awful lot of football and will have to quickly get up to speed.

This said, we must trust the process. We’ve all become so used to disappointment, especially in the transfer market during the Evans era, so let’s hope and believe McKenna and co will get it right this time.

On to Saturday now and in all honesty there’s no excuse why Ipswich shouldn’t get back to winning ways.

The Tractor Boys thrashed the Gills last time out and I think we’d all agree some goals and excitement would be extremely welcomed at Portman Road right now.