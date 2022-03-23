It has been a sobering week for us Ipswich Town followers.

First there was the ecstasy of a beautifully-crafted Bersant Celina goal at high-flying Oxford United on Saturday that seemed destined to really ignite hopes of gatecrashing the top six.

But it turned to agony as Luke McNally headed in a 95th minute equaliser to ensure we are left six points adrift with seven games now left.

Russell Claydon steps up from the bench to write this week's Ipswich Town column

The play-off dream had already died for some but for me, not taking three points from another rival certainly felt like the final nail in the coffin.

Six points in itself could be over-turned in that period, however, it is the number of teams (Wycombe, Sheffield Wednesday - with a game in hand - and Sunderland) we would have to better in the half-a-dozen games that is the real problem.

However, we go into Saturday’s visit of in-form Plymouth Argyle unbeaten in 10 games with there being no doubt Kieran McKenna is building something. It just looks like it is only going to be the foundations for next season and a fourth shot at getting out of the third tier.

The sad news of academy product Tristan Nydam has had to retire at the age of 22 was then followed by Kieron Dyer’s surprise exit as under-23s manager.

Many wrongly assumed it was down to his health situation, with our homegrown former England international currently waiting for a liver transplant.

But he used an appearance on the Renegade Statman Podcast to explain the culture being established by the Gamechanger 20 Ltd ownership group, led by CEO Mark Ashton, does not align with his morals and beliefs. Chiefly what he sees as moving away from relying on the fruits of our famed academy.

When a club legend, who I hear is a very promising coach, walks out on his beloved club with these words, I think we should all be feeling uncomfortable and asking questions. The fans’ forum on Tuesday should be an interesting watch...

* Meanwhile, it was good to see a new record crowd of 2,000 turn out to watch a women's football match in Suffolk on Sunday.

Ipswich Town Women may not have got the result they wanted to continue their fairy-tale Vitality Women's FA Cup run into the last four against West Ham United but they certainly put up a good fight against the Women's Super League side.

And I'm sure the journey in the competition this year has earned them an army of new followers who will be looking to return to the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe to see if they can pull off a second straight promotion and carry them up to the second tier of women's football.

All the best of luck to the Tractor Girls.